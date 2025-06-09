Woman charged after joint drug raid in Delainavesi

[File Photo]

A woman in her 30s is expected to appear before the Suva Magistrates Court today following her arrest during a joint police operation in Delainavesi.

The accused was apprehended last week during a coordinated raid carried out by officers from the Serious Organised Crime and Intelligence Department, the Southern Division Taskforce, and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit.

Police say substances discovered inside the suspect’s vehicle tested positive for methamphetamine.

The woman, who had previously been charged with similar drug-related offences, now faces one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, one count of possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime, one count of possession of breaking implements, and one count of unlawful possession of explosives.

Authorities state the explosives-related charge stems from the discovery of a non-lethal device typically used by defence forces to disorient targets.

The Fiji Police Force confirmed that the accused will be formally produced in court today as investigations continue.

