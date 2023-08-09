We acknowledged the traditional landowners: PM

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka this morning paid respect to the first citizens of countries around the world.

Rabuka made this remark at the World Indigenous Day celebration at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the traditional landowners, chiefs, and their subjects who settle the land we live on.

He adds that their values of accommodations, where they decided to accommodate visitors or “vulagi” who came after them, are acknowledged.

He says this term is a term of respect and acknowledging commitment to be a host.

He says the term, which means I will provide for and protect you.

He says many have taken offense at this term.

Rabuka says from today on, if anyone is called vulagi, do not take offense.

The Prime Minister says vulagi is a term used by iTaukei to acknowledge that you are their responsibility.

He says the iTaukei accept that responsibility.

More to follow.