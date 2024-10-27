Vosarogo passionate about economic growth

Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/Facebook]

Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says he is passionate about the necessity of diversification outside of tourism.

Vosarogo emphasized the importance of investing in agriculture, minerals, mining, fisheries and forestry to create a resilient economy.

He also stated the urgent need for strategic collaboration between government and industries.

“We want to do what we are mandated to do, but we cannot do that alone. Your input in the private sector and your investments and your commitment are of course also essential in this vision and to realize that as a reality. So together we can make Fiji a very self-sufficient nation, we can create our jobs, we can improve our livelihoods, we can increase our exports, we can contribute even more to our GDP and make our growth patterns become more attractive than those of our Pacific neighbors.”

As Fiji aims for sustainable growth, the focus remains on turning potential into reality through effective partnerships and innovation.