Vision Motors launches Wuling AIR EV

In a bid to support Fiji’s mission to reduce carbon emissions, Vision Motors today launched the latest electric vehicle, Wuling AIR EV that represents a significant milestone in the automotive industry.

Vision Motors Branch Manager, Sachin Maharaj says the Green Energy Era product is a compact and economical vehicle that is suitable for urban and peri-urban areas.

Maharaj says the AIR EV is a sustainable vehicle with zero emissions.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is an environmentally friendly option and enables you, as the end user, to be part of the global program to emit zero emissions into the atmosphere. Low maintenance cost, as these vehicles require almost no maintenance when compared to internal combustion engine vehicles.”

Maharaj says the Wuling Air EV comes with two different ranges, level one and level two, with a maximum 300km driving range on a single charge powered by a single charge.

The vehicle is powered by a 26.7 kilowatt battery pack for level two, and it has a top speed of 100km per hour.