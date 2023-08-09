US presence further elevated in the region

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has commended the US for the re-establishment of the USAID Pacific Islands Mission in Suva.

He made the comments during his meeting with the United States Department of Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific Robert Kaproth.

Prasad says this is a commendable move by the U.S in elevating its presence in Fiji and the greater Pacific region.

He is hopeful that this increased presence will bring meaningful partnerships and collaboration in areas of need for Fiji and the Pacific.

U.S investments in Fiji cover a number of sectors including services, tourism, real estate, wholesale and retail, electricity gas and water supply, construction, mining and quarrying, financial intermediation, transport storage and communication and agroforestry.

Tourism and remittances, including from the US contribute significantly to the Fijian economy.

The two leaders also discussed infrastructure development, the health sector, education, and energy and climate issues faced by the Pacific.