Unity must be built, not assumed says President

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says unity in Fiji’s multicultural society must be consciously built through fair laws, inclusive policies and responsible leadership.

While officially opening the 2026 Parliament session this morning, the Head of State reminded Members of Parliament that diversity alone does not automatically create national cohesion.

He stressed that leadership in an election year carries even greater responsibility.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji’s multicultural society is one of its greatest strengths, but unity does not arise automatically from diversity. Unity must be consciously built through fair laws, inclusive policies, and respectable leadership.”

The President also urged MPs to conduct themselves with discipline and objectivity.

“History will judge this Parliament not by the sharpness of its debate, but by the wisdom of its outcomes.”

He says the tone set inside Parliament will shape public confidence and the health of Fiji’s democracy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.