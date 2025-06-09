Two house fires reported in Nadroga

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The National Fire Authority is urging Fijians to prioritize fire safety after responding to two separate residential fires in the Nadroga province within days of each other.

In separate occasions, the first house fire was caused by unattended cooking; however, no investigations are underway to determine the cause of the second.

While no injuries were reported, both houses sustained severe damage.

A property in Semo village sustained 30 percent damage. In Sanasana, a five-bedroom concrete house sustained 80 percent damage with estimated losses, including household contents, valued at $30,000.

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National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says unattended cooking continues to be one of the leading causes of residential fires in Fiji and urged the public to exercise greater responsibility while preparing meals.

He adds that fires can happen anytime, particularly when families are asleep and least able to respond quickly.

Sowane also encouraged every household to install and regularly maintain smoke alarms.