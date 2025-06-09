Tourism conference calls for stronger sustainability push

[File Photo]

Leaders from around the world are calling for stronger action to make tourism more sustainable, inclusive, and community-led.

The call came after the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference, held in Fiji, which brought together more than 300 delegates, including policymakers, tourism leaders, academics, and sustainability advocates.

Tourism Fiji Deputy Chair Fantasha Lockington says Pacific communities have practiced sustainability for generations, and these traditions can guide the industry’s future.

“It has taken us a while to embrace exactly what sustainability means for tourism and for Fiji. You will hear how the Fijian government has accepted what this means for an industry and an economy that relies so heavily on that industry with the launching of the National Sustainability Framework and its plans to take this forward.”

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says Fiji is committed to sustainable tourism and climate resilience.

“Guided by our National Sustainable Tourism Framework, we are shaping a tourism sector that uplifts our people, respects our culture, and protects the natural beauty that defines Fiji. To the GSTC, we look forward to working together to build a global tourism industry that not only sustains destinations but safeguards our shared future.”

Global Sustainable Tourism Chief Executive Randy Durband says the organisation will continue working with Fiji and other Pacific nations to boost training, planning, and tourism standards.

