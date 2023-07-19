There will be no instability says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured Fijians there will be no instability in the country following claims made by some on social media.

While speaking at the Rewa Provincial Council meeting at the Navuso Agriculture School in Naitasiri this morning, Rabuka says this is assured by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai who is also part of the meeting.

Rabuka says the government is currently concentrating on delivering its promises as part of the 2023-24 National budget that was passed last week.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this includes better education, safe housing, enhanced iTaukei Acts and a safe Fiji for every Fijian.

Rabuka stresses in order for the government to deliver on its promises, it needs Fijians to continue to follow the rule of law, live a disciplined life and work in unity.

Rewa Paramount Chief Ro Teimumu Kepa has commended the efforts by the coalition government in ensuring they are part of the meeting and hear the cries of villagers within the province.

This includes the rising impacts of climate change and the developments earmarked for the province.

These developments will help generate income for the nine districts and 55 villages within the province.

The two-day meeting ends tomorrow.