Rehabilitation underway on Matuku Island

The post Tropical Cyclone recovery work is currently underway in most villagers in Southern Lau, Yasayasa Moala and Kadavu.

Government officials and representatives from various non-government organizations are part of the team distributing disaster relief supplies and other services.

A sigh of relief for Yaroi villagers in Matuku Lau as the relief team set foot on the island with supplies that are desperately needed in these trying times.

Defense Minister Inia Seruiratu earlier this week stated that officials while distributing food rations and relief supplies, will also be carrying out a detailed damage assessment.

The impacts of TC Harold could still be seen on the island with debris, roofing irons, rooftops and beddings are seen all over the place.

MV Spirit of Love is currently covering Matuku, Moala and Totoya.

