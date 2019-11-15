Government working to stabilize situations in affected communities

The Government is working to assist communities struck by Tropical Cyclone Harold two weeks ago.

Updating the Australian and New Zealand Government during the handover of relief supplies, Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says they have mobilized teams to conduct damage assessments in affected communities.

Seruiratu says they are working with relevant ministries to undertake damage assessments and distribute disaster relief packages to those affected.

“The focus is on the essential particularly water, hygiene, and sanitation, of course, we are mindful of the need if we need to go back to school, that is the education need. The shelter is important, food security and of course the essential services in the rural areas and that is the focus for us as we speak.”

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says they stand ready to help the country through this difficult time.

“Both New Zealand and Australia have brought in equipment to help those who have been lost their homes and livelihoods as a consequence of TC Harold and we’ve also brought in supplies and medicine to deal with the Coronavirus including PPE equipment and testing equipment. I think this is the first of a couple of flights that will come from Australia.”+

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr says they will offer support where needed.

“It is a pleasure to stand next to the Fijian government and with my Australian colleague and other Australian colleagues here today as part of the effort that we jointly undertake to support our neighbors in times of need.”

The National Disaster Management Office will now push out relief items brought in by the two governments as soon as possible to affected communities.

