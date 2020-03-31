TC Harold
Good Samaritans helps affected families
April 15, 2020 4:30 pm
Families in Narere, Nasinu affected by a tornado during Tropical Cyclone Harold have are expressed gratitude for acts of kindness from random Fijians.
Good Samaritans have visited Flora Road over the last few days providing essential food rations.
Narere resident Sakete Balebua says this is a humbling gesture since none of the affected families expected such gestures of kindness.
“We have already received five groups, they just came by drop food ration, they ask us if we are okay and they leave after. It has been pleasing to see people visiting especially that most of us are going through a difficult time.”
Balebua was still coming to terms with the loss of his wife to kidney failure last month when the tornado severely damaged his home last Wednesday.
Another five families in the same street similar visits as people turned up to help in whatever way they could.
