Australia provides additional support for TC Harold recovery efforts

The Australian government will provide an additional $4.75m to assist Fiji in its Tropical Cyclone Harold relief efforts.

This follows the initial $350, 000 to the National Disaster Management Office for response activities including aerial surveillance and damage assessments.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says the “Vuvale” partnership continues to grow.

The Australian government will also provide humanitarian relief supplies such as shelter kits and tents.

The NDMO is currently traveling around the areas affected by TC Harold to provide relief supplies such as food rations and drinking water.

