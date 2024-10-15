Task Force meets to advance national standards

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The National Standardization Strategy Task Force held its inaugural meeting, aiming to foster economic growth, environmental protection, and climate resilience.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali emphasizes that standards are crucial for addressing the existential threat of climate change.

The strategy focuses on enhancing Fiji’s competitiveness, particularly in sectors such as construction, energy, and agriculture, while also supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

Ali states that the Ministry is working with international experts to ensure the developed standards are relevant and effective.

The theme for this year is “Our Shared Vision for a Better World: Standards for Changing the Climate.”



