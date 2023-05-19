Supply chain among key pillars for IPEF negotiation

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Negotiations on the supply chain were among the pillars discussed in the third round of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework negotiations concluded in Singapore this week.

This provides opportunities to assist key sectors and goods, especially in times of crisis.

It will also ensure Fiji has the cooperation of IPEF partners in reducing supply chain risks and disruptions, which would ultimately strengthen regional trade and investment supply chains.

The other three pillars include trade, a clean economy, and the fair economy pillar (taxation and anticorruption).

The Fiji delegation was led by Fiji’s Chief Negotiator, Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications, Shaheen Ali.

He says the IPEF negotiations are underpinned by mutual cooperation and focus on win-win situations.

Ali says this creates greater trade and economic benefits for its members.

The PS also states that IPEF has been positioned as a high-standard agreement that also provides a pathway for members to deliver on those high standards through capacity building and technical assistance.