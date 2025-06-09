Staff shortages strengthen resort-community ties

{File Photo}

Hotels and resorts in Fiji continue to face staffing challenges, with skilled workers leaving for better opportunities overseas.

Shangri La Yanuca Island Fiji, General Manager, Francis Lee said, despite this, strong support from surrounding local villages has helped some resorts maintain operations, with families working across generations.

“Look, there are certain things that we have to look elsewhere but by all means we want to support the local communities. We buy local fresh fruits, vegetables, fruits, that local fruits, definitely we will get from local and even fishes. We source lobsters, crabs, everything locally. We want to support the local community as much as we can.”

At the same time, resorts are prioritizing local sourcing, purchasing fresh produce and seafood from nearby communities whenever possible.

This approach not only supports local livelihoods but also strengthens ties between the tourism sector and the communities it relies on.

