Safe space to protect the youngsters

The Fiji Girl Guides Association and the Fiji Scouts Association have been working hard for many years to mould our youngsters into better citizens of this country.

With an increase in crime, drug abuse, sexual offences, and domestic violence involving youths, these two associations are using different tactics to create awareness about the harmful effects of such behaviour

A safe space is also created for girls during camps so they can freely talk about the problems they face in their lives.

Outdoor camping is an important program that helps generate productive discussions.

“Talk about teenage pregnancy and what they should know about their bodies. Not only that, at the same time, knowing the different kinds of touches—the good and the bad touches.”

Saladuadua states that this safe space provides confidence for young girls to discuss what they are going through.

Fiji Scout Association representative Meli Yabakivou highlights how the association is supporting this move and is confident that scouts and girl guides can progress in any area after completing the scouting program.