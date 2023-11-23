Roadside stall program to continue: Kamikamica

The government will continue with the program of installing roadside stalls that was introduced by the previous government.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica provided reassurance in his response to a question raised by the opposition.

Kamikamica says this program has contributed greatly to economic activities among rural communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the stalls in Navua are a classic example of how well-presented stalls can attract a lot of business.

He further says they have 103 stalls already built in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

The Deputy Prime Minister adds that they are working very closely with community leaders to ensure that the stalls are well maintained.

At the moment, they are also repairing stalls and are looking for places to deploy these stalls.