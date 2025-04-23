Suva Bus Stand gets final touches

[Photo Credit: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is now focusing on the final improvements to the Suva Bus Stand.

It says phases 2 and 3 of the pavement works have been completed.

These upgrades include reinstating concrete footpaths to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility, constructing dish channels for effective surface water drainage to preserve pavement integrity, and applying lane markings to ensure safe and efficient traffic flow within the station.

[Photo Credit: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

FRA urges the public to remain vigilant and strictly follow all safety signs and instructions issued by Suva City Council Marshals while the works are ongoing.

