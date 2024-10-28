Return corporal punishment: FTA

[File Photo]

The Fijian Teachers Association is calling for the return of corporal punishment as a means of managing student behaviour and fostering discipline in schools.

FTA President Netani Druavesi emphasizes that current disciplinary measures fall short of effectively addressing student attitudes, which he believes have been affected by the increasing awareness of children’s rights.

Druavesi expresses his concerns about what he describes as the limited authority teachers have in classrooms, attributing it to restrictions on disciplinary actions such as corporal punishment.

He says that children are too vocal because they are aware of their rights.

“That is a way out to see that the teachers, the teachers, we teachers, we produce results. Disciplined teaching, disciplined learning. When our hands are tied, no corporal punishment—a child can put the teacher into jail. Or even a child can put the parents into jail. Well, children know that.”

The FTA President believes that bringing back corporal punishment would reinforce disciplined learning environments that will allow teachers to provide quality education while maintaining order and respect within schools.

He further stresses that teachers need authority to control classroom behaviour effectively without the risk of facing legal repercussions from students or their families.