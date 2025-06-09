Residents demand action as drains overflow

The Fiji Corrections Service states that it will address drainage concerns raised by residents of Naqiliso in Davuilevu after wastewater flooded parts of the settlement.

Residents claim contractors on a Corrections project blocked two main drainage outlets. They say wastewater from several homes has pooled in the area for more than three days. Roads and access ways are affected. Families report foul smells and growing health concerns.

The community is demanding urgent action to clear the drains and restore normal flow.

Senior Communications Officer Jone Sigavou said work wors underway to expand cemetery sites near the settlement to cater for the next seven years. He states the Corrections Service will meet contractors to resolve the drainage issues raised by residents.

