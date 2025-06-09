Religious sacrilege prompts police action

The recent act of religious sacrilege in Samabula

The recent act of religious sacrilege in Samabula has prompted the Fiji Police Force to strengthen protection for all places of worship.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua told Parliament the police are committed to safeguarding sacred spaces as part of Fiji’s shared peace and values.

“I acknowledge the profound importance of religious freedom and tolerance, and I reaffirm our commitment to protecting all places of worship as part of our national identity and shared peace.”

Naivalurua says police are working with religious leaders and communities to create tailored security plans and send a clear message.

“We are sending a clear and firm message — sacred spaces across all faiths must be protected.”



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Minister also says safeguarding these sites is not just the police’s job.

“Protecting our places of worship is a shared responsibility. Each of us, whether Muslim, Hindu, Christian, or of another faith, has a duty to look out for our neighbour.”

Naivalurua says through vigilance and cooperation, communities can help deter those who seek to divide the nation.









