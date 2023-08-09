Police to heighten traffic operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The upcoming weekend will be a busy one prompting the Fiji Police Force to heighten its traffic operations.

This as excitement is building for the Vodafone Super Deans Quarter Finals that will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Director Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana says snap checks can be expected.

Article continues after advertisement

He is urging teachers, parents and guardians to assist with ensuring the safety of students and teams if they are heading to Suva to watch the games.

SSP Divuana says the safety of students and other road users is paramount, and any unruly behavior will not be tolerated.

He urges anyone planning to watch the Quarter final matches to plan their travel ahead of time to avoid rushing and speeding as it can lead to accidents and fatalities.