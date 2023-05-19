PNG PM hosts Fiji delegation to dinner

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji and Papua New Guinea have strong traditional ties, belonging to one Pacific and one Melanesia says PNG Prime Minister James Marape.

He made the comments while hosting Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his delegation to an official dinner last night.

Marape says they see Rabuka not just as the head of Fiji, but most importantly, as a senior leader of the Pacific.

Marape was joined by members of his Cabinet, Diplomatic Corps and invited guests at the official dinner.

Prime Minister Rabuka, says his official visit to PNG is built on the Pacific “kastom of establishing relationships and renewing ties”.

The two leaders will have a bilateral meeting today.

The deliberation will be based on mutual respect and understanding on issues of common interest.