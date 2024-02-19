PIF urges responsibility in carbon nations PRF contributions

Pacific Islands Forum’s Secretary General Henry Puna has reiterated the importance of effective communication when asked about holding carbon-emitting nations accountable for their financial contributions to the Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF).

Puna emphasized the necessity of reminding these nations that while their contributions are acknowledged, they only tackle a fraction of the challenges stemming from the pollution they have caused.

He stressed their ongoing responsibility to align with COP’s stance urging a reduction or elimination of emissions to remain within the 1.5-degree threshold for a sustainable future.

The PRF is the first Pacific-based regional fund dedicated to community resilience building.

“It is becoming evident right throughout the world the impacts of climate change and these are being seen and experienced and so it is really a global issue, a global problem that needs collective and global response.”



Pacific Islands Forum’s Secretary General Henry Puna

Gratitude was extended for support from initial PRF investors, including the Australian government’s $100 million AUD pledge and Saudi Arabia’s $50 million USD commitment.

Contributions from the People’s Republic of China and Turkey were also acknowledged.

Puna disclosed active engagement with the US government noting an initial contribution of $4.5 million from Secretary John Kerry with ongoing discussions aimed at securing a larger pledge for the PRF.

Looking ahead, the Forum announced a mission to Washington in mid-March where Puna will lead discussions with members of the US Congress, government officials and Pacific investors in the capital.

The SG emphasized the goal of actively advocating for support and securing vital resources for the Pacific region.

At the regional level, he adds that efforts are in progress to finalize the Constitution for the Pacific Resilience Facility stressing the commitment to enhancing resilience in the face of climate challenges.