Photo taken without consent, witness calls it minor

[Source: New York Post]

Fiji Police Force Legal Manager Rajesh Krishna told the Suva High Court that taking photos of Jonacani Bainimarama, brother of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was a minor offence.

Krishna gave evidence in the trial of Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

They face allegations of pressuring then Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to fire two officers, Tomasi Naulu and Penieli Ratei.

Article continues after advertisement

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma asked if taking photos of Jonacani Bainimarama was illegal.

Krishna agreed but refused to say if it violated his rights.

Sharma, pressing the point, reminded Krishna that as a lawyer, he should know.

Krishna admitted police officers are only allowed to take photos when a person is in custody.

He also confirmed the two officers posted the photos to two Viber groups, a fact disputed by the prosecution.

Sharma challenged Krishna on whether calling the offence minor meant officers had the right to take photos and make defamatory comments about Jonacani Bainimarama, labeling him a suspected drug transporter in the Viber groups.

Krishna confirmed the officers were offered reinstatement but initially declined.

He agreed Naulu and Ratei took legal action after Qiliho’s removal.

Both officers have since been reinstated.

The court also heard from Jonacani Bainimarama’s daughter, who confirmed her father died in January this year.

The trial resumes at 10 am today.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.