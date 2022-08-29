Backlog issues still persist with various municipalities

Standing Committee on Public Accounts Chair, Alvick Maharaj in parliament today. [Photo: Parliament of Fiji]

Municipal councils are facing challenges in updating annual audit reports as newly appointed Chief Executives and administration have to deal with existing backlogs.

Standing Committee on Public Accounts Chair, Alvick Maharaj says the priority is being placed on addressing the existing backlog, causing the current year report to be delayed as well.

Maharaj says the delay of audit is also due to the non-submission of draft financial statement for audit as legislated by May, 1st annually.

He adds that the unavailability of records, the movement of staff to other organizations, and the traditional method of record keeping are putting pressure on the current management to deal with audit queries and keep audit reports up to date.

“The Committee knows that there are general audit issues in 11 municipal councils that are as follows; substantial variances in cash have been found in all municipal councils, record keeping is inadequate, the credibility of contractors and engineers are not checked before projects are handed over.”

Maharaj adds that the standing committee noticed that there is still great potential for growth in various municipalities.