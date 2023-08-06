Operation “Siro Sobu” launched

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force Eastern Division is undertaking a new operation called “Siro Sobu” as a means of bringing services closer to members of the public.

Divisional Police Commander East Senior Superintendent of Police Josua Vodo says the operation is intended to understand the challenges faced by communities in their area of operations.

Vodo said the operation was launched in the district of Nawaidina in Naitasiri, where officers spent a week strengthening their community policing approach with house-to-house visits in 10 villages and six schools.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

He says the Eastern Division is largely made up of rural and maritime communities and ensuring consistent service delivery and engagement is important for community policing partnerships.