No progress on multi-million dollar university project

The proposed $80 million Fiji National University Labasa Campus at Naiyaca Subdivision now lies in ruins as the project remains incomplete.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says there have been lot of discussions regarding the project especially the amount of money that has been spent and given by the government to the Fiji National University.

Radrodro says the campus was touted to be the hub of the academic learning in the Northern division.

He says this was a multi-million dollar project involving tax payer’s money.

“When such projects like this are not completed on time, it tantamount to poor planning which resulted in the promises to the people of Labasa not being fulfilled. Therefore they are delayed in trying to get their university.”

According to Fiji National University’s 2020 annual report review, the project was at 47 percent completion when work was halted in March 2020 and no work has been carried out at the site.

The overall project consisted of the main building, a services yard, car park, and walkway from the road to the building.

The report also states that the project was hindered due to continuous contractual defaults, there was lack of progress from August 2019 to March 2020 and that the main contractor was terminated in 2020.

Radrodro adds that FNU is liaising with respective Ministries to address the arrears in terms of the university fees.

He says the University was in discussion with the Ministry of Health and Agriculture regarding outstanding grant payment that were initially pledged but not paid to the university during the 2020 financial year.

This includes outstanding payment of $563,602 by Ministry of Health including $500,000 for Fiji School of Medicine 4th quarter grant and $63,602 short payment for Fiji School of Nursing Grant.

It also includes $100,000 by Ministry of Agriculture for short payment for Fiji College of Agriculture.