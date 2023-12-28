No casino until framework developed says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

No casino license will be issued unless the Coalition Government develops a framework.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in a press conference today.

It also comes a day after an announcement by One Stop Business Consultancy in partnership with David Group to develop a $2 billion investment including a casino.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka adds that in April of this year, the cabinet decided to issue a casino license to the Fiji National Provident Fund.

He adds that it was agreed that a decision was to be deferred and considered at a later date.

According to the PM, before any further discussion on the matter, the coalition government will need to determine a clear and robust policy guideline on the issuance of casino licenses in Fiji following a comprehensive consultation.

Rabuka adds that until such time happens, no casino license will be issued to any entity by the coalition government.

Click Here for the Full Press Conference

Related Story:

$2 billion investment for Nadi casino