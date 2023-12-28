News

No casino until framework developed says PM

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 28, 2023 12:56 pm

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

No casino license will be issued unless the Coalition Government develops a framework.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in a press conference today.

It also comes a day after an announcement by One Stop Business Consultancy in partnership with David Group to develop a $2 billion investment including a casino.

Rabuka adds that in April of this year, the cabinet decided to issue a casino license to the Fiji National Provident Fund.

He adds that it was agreed that a decision was to be deferred and considered at a later date.

According to the PM, before any further discussion on the matter, the coalition government will need to determine a clear and robust policy guideline on the issuance of casino licenses in Fiji following a comprehensive consultation.

Rabuka adds that until such time happens, no casino license will be issued to any entity by the coalition government.

Click Here for the Full Press Conference

$2 billion investment for Nadi casino

