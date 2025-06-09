New strategy aims to fortify Fiji against regional dangers

Fiji is confronting urgent and complex threats, from climate change and cyberattacks to organized crime and regional instability.

In response, Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today launched the National Security Strategy 2025–2029.

Rabuka said the current system has deep weaknesses, with no shared vision, poor coordination, and agencies working in isolation while citizens feel ignored.

He stressed that security must put people first, expanding beyond soldiers and police to include access to food, shelter, protection from crime and drugs and readiness for climate disasters.

The strategy targets seven priority areas modernizing security institutions, building intelligence capabilities, safeguarding maritime borders, combating transnational crime, strengthening cybersecurity, addressing climate impacts and promoting social unity.

“We knew we needed change, real change, strategic change, people-centered change. Gone are the days when we could think of security as just soldiers and policemen and women. The threats we face today are more complex.”

A new Security Sector Reform and Governance Division will be created within the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, supported by a senior officials committee to improve coordination across government.

Rabuka reiterated that security must serve the public, not control them with human rights at its core.

The plan also introduces a Women, Peace and Security Action Plan to ensure women have a voice in shaping safety policies.

On the regional stage, Fiji will strengthen Pacific cooperation while guarding its sovereignty, with partnerships built on respect and shared objectives.

Rabuka described the strategy as a national covenant, urging leaders, youth, faith groups, civil servants, and security forces to unite for a secure and resilient Fiji.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua noted the National Security Council currently has no legal basis.

He said the strategy would enshrine it in law, giving it decision-making powers under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

