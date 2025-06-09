New Acting PS appointments

Pita Tagicakirewa has been named Acting Permanent Secretary for Civil Service.

The Public Service Commission has made changes to key leadership roles in two government ministries.

With the Prime Minister’s agreement, PSC Chair Luke Rokovada confirmed that Amenatave Yauvoli has stepped down from his post as Permanent Secretary for Civil Service and Public Enterprises.

Rokovada said Yauvoli resigned for personal reasons and has taken up a senior role at the Pacific Regional Environment Program in Suva.

He thanked Yauvoli for his years of service and wished him well in his new job.

He is a former PS for iTaukei Affairs and now leads the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service.

Laisa Bolalevu has been appointed Acting Permanent Secretary for Public Enterprises.

She was the Director of Monitoring at Public Enterprises.

Rokovada said the changes was needed to ensure steady leadership after recent events, including the sudden resignation and the passing of Parmesh Chand.









