Multi-Ethnic Affairs Ministry engages communities

Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji / Facebook

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs is taking its programmes directly to the people, conducting community consultations across the Central Division.

The sessions aim to raise awareness of the Ministry’s roles, objectives, and new initiatives for this financial year, while providing guidance on accessing support. So far, the Ministry has met with Indo-Fijian, iTaukei/Kioan, Vanuatu, Melanesian, Solomon Islands, and Tongan communities.

A key focus has been the Multi-Ethnic Grants Programme, which funds community projects that promote culture, heritage, arts, social cohesion, and overall well-being. Projects supported include water management, solar energy, equipment procurement, fencing, renovations, and learning and development initiatives.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says these outreach efforts will continue over the next two weeks, as it seeks to strengthen community engagement and support across the Central Division.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.