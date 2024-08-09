MSME programs achieving success

Certain Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises programs are proving fruitful, with a success rate of over 90 percent.

This includes Integrated Human Resources Development, the Northern Development Programme, and the National Export Strategy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Kamikamica says that on average the National Export Strategy recipients generate up to $65,000 in sales.

Kamikamica adds the Ministry has also developed a comprehensive program that monitors the progress of the MSMEs.

DPM and Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Kamikamica

“The monitoring of these businesses shows that a lot of the money is being put to good use, which is positive. We are currently trying to create a database for the national MSMEs around Fiji. With that database, we can then more closely track, on an automated basis, the MSMEs and ensure that the money we are investing in MSMEs is well spent.”

Kamikamica says over $100 million has been invested in MSME development programs.