Motorists urged to slow down

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A 25-year-old man is currently admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a power post yesterday.

Police say the incident occurred along Howell Road in Samabula.

The man sustained injuries as a result of the incident but is in a stable condition.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

In another incident yesterday, a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man veered off Princess Road and landed down a slope.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

According to Police, the suspect and a 19-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were treated at the Nausori Health Centre.

Police are calling on motorists to take necessary precautions in light of the current weather conditions.