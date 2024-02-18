MoH highlights health challenges in remote areas

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

People in rural, remote and maritime islands are facing a number of challenges when it comes to their health.

The Ministry of Health through its outreach program has identified several key concerns including limited access to nutritious food, issues related to tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption, as well as escalating mental health problems.

Head of Wellness, Dr. Devina Nand emphasizes the heightened risk of diseases in these areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re seeing more disease, we’re seeing disability not only through diabetes, but diabetes is a huge component. We also see people with stroke that cause a lot of disabilities. So there’s a huge divide when it comes to chronic diseases.”

Dr Nand says by increasing the literacy of these individuals, the Ministry can empower them to make the right food choices.

She is suggesting the need for more outreach programs to provide vital support and interventions in these remote areas.