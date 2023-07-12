Ministry to collaborate with Thai academic institutions

Ministry of Sugar Industry Director, Reshmi Kumari. [Source : Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Ministry of Sugar will collaborate with Kasetsart University, Thailand, in areas of capacity development.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Sugar Industry Director, Reshmi Kumari.

During her presentation at the 2nd International Conference on Cane and Sugar 2023 in Thailand, Kumari provided background on the status of the sugar industry in Fiji, industry challenges, and the government’s plans and strategies to create a sustainable sugar industry.

At the forum, Kumari also requested support from the three biggest sugar-producing countries—Thailand, Brazil, and India.

Associate Professor of Kasetsart University, Professor Wirat Vanichsriratna, has assured that they are willing to partner with Fiji and could begin with developing a Memorandum of Understanding.