Ministry strengthens Data-Driven decision making

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways, and Sugar Industry is stepping up efforts to strengthen data-driven decision-making by equipping frontline officers with digital mapping and data collection skills aimed at improving farm planning and expanding market access.

Officers from the Land Resources Planning Division conducted training sessions in Ba Province last year, covering Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, and Nadi, focusing on the use of Survey123 and ArcGIS applications for field data collection and spatial analysis.

Following the training, officers carried out a comprehensive pineapple survey that contributed to the successful shipment of pineapples to the New Zealand market, highlighting the practical impact of improved data collection and planning.

Building on that success, the Ministry last week completed Basic GIS and Survey123 training for staff in Tailevu Province.

The programme is designed to equip officers with essential digital tools to better assess crop production, monitor farm activities, and provide farmers with accurate and timely information.

The Ministry said it remains committed to leveraging technology and enhancing staff capacity to ensure farmers are well supported and positioned to access both domestic and international markets.

