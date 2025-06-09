Ministry prioritizes civic education in broadcast funding criteria

Information Minister Lynda Tabuya [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

All public broadcasting grants will now be tied to civic outcomes like rural news, youth debates and balanced coverage, says Information Minister Lynda Tabuya.

She told Parliament this move is part of a wider plan to rebuild public trust by focusing on facts, not spin.

Tabuya says Fijians want straight answers, updates they can understand in their own language.

Article continues after advertisement

She pledged a Ministry that speaks clearly and listens closely, warning that delayed or distorted information weakens democracy.

By January next year, Tabuya states the government will relaunch its website to deliver real-time updates and services in all official languages.

Half of Fiji’s national archives, she said would be digitized by the end of that year to make history accessible to all.

A national crisis communication plan and a rapid response unit to fight misinformation are also underway.

Tabuya said this was not about managing narratives but telling the truth and doing it plainly, promptly, and persistently.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.