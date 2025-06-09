Ministry boosts leader development

Ifireimi Vasu

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs is intensifying leadership training to empower youth and women across eight provinces.

Minister Ifireimi Vasu said the focus was on strengthening traditional governance while teaching modern communication and decision-making skills.

“Lau and Kadavu are prioritized due to completed traditional title visitations. Remaining provinces are scheduled for next financial year. Focus is on equipping emerging leaders, especially young and women, with governance and communication skills. A robust monitoring and evaluation system will ensure continuous improvement.”

Vasu explains the program blends cultural values with contemporary leadership methods. Young people especially women are gaining confidence to lead in both villages and towns.

This, according to the Minister addresses gaps in leadership at the community level.

The Ministry is working with groups like the National Youth Council of Fiji and Ola Fou Fiji to support inclusive governance.

A strong monitoring system will track progress and help improve the program.









