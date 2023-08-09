Ministry absorbs 20 young street dwellers into empowerment training

Director for Youth and Sports, Philip Hereniko

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has absorbed 20 young street dwellers into empowerment training who would later undertake skill-based training in one of their Youth Training Centers around the country.

This is part of efforts to empower young street dwellers to be able to earn a living, support themselves, and eventually move out of the streets.

Director for Youth and Sports, Philip Hereniko, says they will carry out this exercise in the four divisions, which would also help them profile young street dwellers throughout the country.

Hereniko says their aim is to provide a future for these youngsters.

“You know, living the comfort of their home and they are out there in the streets … trying to find survival on their own. We could call them marginalized youths. If these situations are not properly taken care of, then it could escalate … more numbers can come in and it could further contribute to the social issues that we have today.”

He says the exercise would also help prevent criminal activities committed by youths who dwell on the streets.

Hereniko says they have collaborated with the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection to help address issues faced by young street dwellers.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, and Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection visited the young street dwellers in Lautoka early this week.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has five training centers around the country to provide skill-based training to children and youth who cannot continue academically.