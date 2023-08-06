Ministries forge partnerships to bolster food and nutrition policy

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services/Facebook]

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has highlighted an effort between the Health and Agriculture Ministry to revamp Fiji’s policy on food and nutrition.

This initiative, he says aligns with the National Iron and Micronutrient Supplementation Program, with a special focus on bolstering the health of women and children.

Dr Lalabalavu states that the program’s revival is contingent upon the endorsement of both the Fiji Policy on Food and Nutrition Security (FPFNS) and the National Wellness Strategic Plan.

“The FPFNS, which is envisaged to be finalized and launched later this year, will assist and guide the two ministries, Health and Agriculture, in their work to enhance and strengthen the food and nutrition security space into the next decade.”

Dr Lalabalavu underscores the FPFNS’s pivotal role in garnering support from various stakeholders to enhance the health of populations across generations – from reproductive, maternal, neonatal, and infant stages to childhood and adolescence.

The Minister adds that this initiative aims to fortify food and nutrition security at the grassroots level, comprehensively address malnutrition, and cultivate healthier eating habits among all sectors of the population.