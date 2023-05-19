Learn the signs: Dr. Veilawa

[Source: supplied ]

Doctor Una Veilawa, the Medical Officer in charge at the Lautoka Diabetes Hub Center is urging parents to learn the signs and symptoms of diabetes.

The Center and other RHD counterparts conducted a health education program today which was attended by parents and children under their care.

Dr. Veilawa says the program aims to increase awareness about patient’s health.

She urges parents to look out for symptoms and also join the group as it will assist in better management of their children’s condition.

She says another important thing to note is for parents to ensure their child is not missing out on clinics.

She says that type 2 diabetes is linked to lifestyle and hence why parents also need to ensure children are supplied with good nutritious meals.