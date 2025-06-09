Indonesia eyes stronger Pacific partnerships

The Indonesian Embassy in Suva hosted a vibrant, fun day to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Indonesian Independence, bringing together communities from Fiji and Indonesia.

Held in the lead-up to Independence Day on August 17, the event aimed to showcase Indonesian culture, strengthen community bonds, and celebrate growing diplomatic ties between Indonesia and Fiji.

Indonesia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Dupito Simamora, says the occasion was part of a global initiative by Indonesian missions to engage their communities and friends abroad.

Article continues after advertisement



Dupito Simamora, Indonesia’s High Commissioner to Fiji

He says this year is special as they mark 80 years of independence and events like these helps them connect with their people and celebrate with friends in Fiji and beyond.

The High Commissioner also highlighted that the relationship between Indonesia and Fiji has continued to grow stronger, with deepening ties at both government and community levels.

“And I think this is something that we can celebrate together on how Indonesia can be a better development partner for Fiji and also for the rest of the Pacific. And I think we have seen a very good relationship not only between people to people but also between leaders. We know that it was highlighted by the visit of the Honorable Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to Indonesia last April.”

The High Commissioner also expressed optimism that both countries’ leaders will meet again at the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in Papua New Guinea this September, further advancing opportunities for regional collaboration.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.