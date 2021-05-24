Lautoka Hospital to provide open heart surgeries

Lautoka Hospital will be able to offer 24/7 open heart surgery by mid 2022.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says as just like the Ba Hospital, ASPEN Medical has the tender of the Lautoka Hospital as well under the Public-Private Partnership Programme.

Dr Waqainabete adds that when ASPEN Medical takes over operations at the Lautoka Hospital, it will provide open-heart surgeries for Fijians.

The Health Minister says this will greatly assist Fijians who are having to travel to Australia, New Zealand or India for such procedures.

“With Lautoka, Lautoka is going to have Care Fiji so beginning first with Ba that will go first and then Lautoka. As the Honorable Attorney General, Minister for Economy and Acting Prime Minister has alluded to that whole aim is that by before the middle of this year we will have open heart surgery in Lautoka.”

Dr Waqainabete says there would be a new wing in the Lautoka Hospital where there would be an operating theatre available.

He adds that this operating theatre will also allow the young doctors to observe and learn because in a few years’ time we need Fijian Doctors to be carrying out this type of procedures.