Government cracks down on council abuse

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka

Some provincial councils have failed to submit proper financial reports for up to nine years due to poor oversight and neglect.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka said the findings from the audit of 14 provincial councils from 2011 to 2018 are alarming.

He states weak controls, mismanagement and poor records have broken public trust.

Article continues after advertisement

He said council staff and leaders must be held to account but also points to past national leadership and oversight bodies for allowing the failures to continue.

Ditoka adds that the Coalition Government has set up a Provincial Finance Task Force to clean up financial reporting.

The Minister said reforms must be backed by zero tolerance for abuse and stronger checks to stop this from happening again.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.