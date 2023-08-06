Good turnout at WOWS Kids fundraiser

Lynda Tabuya [left] at the launch of the Walk On Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Zumba fundraiser at Albert Park in Suva yesterday. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection commended people who turned up in numbers at the launch of the Walk On Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Zumba fundraiser at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

Lynda Tabuya says their presence made a significant difference in the lives of children and families dealing with childhood cancer.

She acknowledged organizations, businesses, individuals, groups and families who have been continuing to show their support for WOWS Kids Fiji to allow them to carry on the good work they do.

WOWS Kids Fiji board and staff members were also acknowledged as the only non-governmental organization that provides supports for families with children living with cancer.

Meanwhile the participants at the launch were treated to a Zumba session by former national athletics rep Litiana Miller.

WOWS Kids Fiji is also having its Great WOWS Walk Challenge 2023, where individuals are challenged to walk 50 kilometres in 14 days and raise $100 or more in two weeks.