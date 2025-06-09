FRCS flags ongoing border breaches

Aerial shot of Suva Port. [File Photo]

Over the past two years, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has reported a consistent number of cases involving false declarations, mislabeling of goods, and the illegal importation of narcotics at ports of entry.

These issues pose significant challenges to both border security and revenue collection.

In response, FRCS is actively raising awareness among importers about legal requirements and the consequences of non-compliance.

In a written response, FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh acknowledged ongoing challenges with compliance.

“During the past two years, FRCS has issued a considerable number of penalties against non-compliant taxpayers and importers. A substantial proportion of these have already been recovered, with the remainder under active enforcement action.”

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad reaffirmed their firm stance against illicit and illegal importation into Fiji.

“As well as we are in the process with the support of the Australian government to ensure that we have container X-ray facilities at all our ports. We have made changes already to the amount of time that yachts can spend and register in Fiji.”

He highlights that the border control agencies have implemented a range of initiatives to tighten security.

“Whether it’s in terms of import of prohibited goods or in terms of no proper declarations or any other kind of breach that will not be tolerated at our borders.”

With these intensified efforts, the government aims to curb illegal activities at the borders, secure customs revenue, and promote transparency and accountability in the importation process.

