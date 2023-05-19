Foreigner faces fresh charges of sexual assault

[File Photo]

A foreign national has been hit with new charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two children.

Following a thorough investigation conducted jointly by the Criminal Investigations Department and Sigatoka Police, additional reports against the accused surfaced during community visitations in the Sigatoka area.

It is believed that the accused, aged 70, committed the assaults on multiple occasions between 2010 and 2011, targeting two victims who were then 11 years old.

It is alleged that the accused, who was sponsoring the victims’ education, arranged a room at a resort where he carried out the heinous acts.

The accused now faces four counts of sexual assault along with three counts of indecently insulting and annoying individuals.

The man will reappear in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.