FNU work on enhanced dining experience for students

The Fiji National University has commenced work on enhancing more dining experience for students through improved infrastructure and meal options.

Fiji National University Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says work on the Natabua and Nursing Campuses dining areas and are looking into a variety of options to provide students with affordable and healthy meals

Nabobo-Baba says the Council will work closely with the University’s senior management to further develop other campuses so that students receive the same access to these services

Article continues after advertisement

She says healthier meals will provide students with the required energy to fuel cognitive skills such as learning, understanding, awareness and reasoning.

Nabobo-Baba says the initiative also helps in the national fight against non-communicable diseases.”